× Graduate students want trustees, Engler to leave MSU

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Graduate students at Michigan State University want trustees and the new interim president to step down.

The Council of Graduate Students said Wednesday that members approved a no-confidence vote. The group says trustees are “inept to adequately respond” to the scandal involving former sports doctor Larry Nassar. MLive.com says the group doesn’t like MSU’s new leader, John Engler, either.

The Michigan attorney general’s office and state police are investigating how MSU responded to complaints about Nassar, who was a campus doctor. He pleaded guilty to sexual assault and child pornography crimes.

MSU’s Faculty Senate is expected to hold a no-confidence vote on Feb. 13. Engler spokesman John Truscott says there’s been a rush to judgment.