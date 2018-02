GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – One of Grand Rapids’ finest was caught in the act helping a NE side resident.

Sgt. Jim Wojczynski was “caught” helping a 95-year-old resident shovel out her driveway Thursday morning.

The post includes a reminder for all of us to help our older neighbors during this snowy period.

