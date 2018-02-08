GVSU’s comeback bid falls short against Wayne State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Valley State cut a 16-point 2nd half deficit to 4 but couldn't get over the hump in 66-60 loss Thursday night at the DeltaPlex.
