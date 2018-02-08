Heavy snow develops tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN- We've had a steady diet of winter weather over the last few days, but no major snow storms. That will change a bit tonight as heavy snow develops in our southern counties.

Two different winter weather alerts begin tonight at 9 PM. Areas along I-94 are expecting the heaviest snow are under a Winter Storm Warning. Areas along I-96 are expecting much less, and they're under the more common Winter Weather Advisory.

Snow moves in as early as 10 PM tonight in areas around Berrien County. Light to moderate snowfall will remain south at this point, but that will continue to push further north throughout the day.

By the morning commute Friday, expect snowy conditions just about everywhere. Areas along I-94 are going to be very slick and snow covered.

This snow continues throughout the day, especially to our south, and that's the big reason snow totals are so much higher to the south. I believe we'll see a little bit more snow to the north during the commute, so expect delays on your way home Friday.

By day's end Friday, between 6-10 inches of snow is possible along I-94. I think there will be some isolated higher amounts near a foot as well. Dry air to the north will undercut snow totals, so there may be locations in the northern portion of our viewing area that see hardly any snow at all.