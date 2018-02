Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you're looking for a new way to relax, you can now check out Grand Rapids one and only float spa.

The Epsom salt solution allows your body to completely float on your back without sinking.

Not only does it help with stress and anxiety but it can help pregnant women and those with PTSD.

PHLOT located at 1555 Wealthy St SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506.