Meijer recalls yogurt after customer finds glass pieces

MICHIGAN — Meijer is recalling some of its yogurt after glass pieces were found in one of the cups.

The recall impacts some Greek and low-fat yogurt with an expiration date of March 8, 2018.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says Meijer issued the recall after a customer returned a yogurt cup with two small pieces of glass in it. After an investigation at a manufacturing facility, they discovered there was a risk of contamination.

No injuries have been reported. The FDA says the risk to customers is considered low.

The yogurt was sold at stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

People who bought yogurt affected by the recall are asked to throw it away or return it to a Meijer store for a refund. Anyone with questions on the recall can contact Meijer at 800-543-3704.

Here is a full list of recalled yogurts: