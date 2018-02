MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. – Thornapple Kellogg schools have been locked down due to a nearby bank robbery.

School officials tell FOX 17 that the district went into lockdown at 3:35 p.m. They were still on lockdown as of 4:10 p.m.

Barry County dispatch says that the Chemical Bank at 303 Arlington in Middleville was robbed at about 3:30 p.m. There is no word on whether or not the suspect was armed.

