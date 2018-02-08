× Valentine’s Day arrives early at the Detroit Zoo

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (AP) — Valentine’s Day has come early to the Detroit Zoo, whose inhabitants are enjoying some romantic goodies.

Zookeepers at the facility in suburban Royal Oak gave heart-shaped piñatas to wolves and ice treats to polar bears and camels on Wednesday. Penguins received special rocks that were painted by guests.

When a male penguin finds a mate, he embarks on a search for a suitable stone to give his partner as a gift, hence the painted rocks.

It was all part of the Detroit Zoo’s Heart Fest event. Members of the public were invited to watch as the animals were given their treats.

According to Elizabeth Arbaugh, the zoo’s curator of mammals, “it’s fun for” the animals “to tear at and tear apart and play with or swim with” their special treats.