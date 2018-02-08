West Michigan Golf Show returns to DeVos Place

Posted 11:10 AM, February 8, 2018, by

Whether you need new discounted gear or want to check out some amazing resorts, you'll want to head to DeVos Place Feb. 9-11 for the West Michigan Golf Show.

One big draw at the event is The Treetops Resort $25,000 Par 3 Challenge. This area is modeled after an actual hole at the resort. If you make a 47 yard chip-shot inside of the 2 foot circle, you are qualified to come back on Saturday for the shoot-out and a chance to win $25,000. All proceeds from the $10 entry fee go to Patriot Golf Day and Folds of Honor.

Friday is Ladies Day with special promotions and seminars and Sunday is Junior Day; all junior kids get in for free and the first 100 through the door get a hat.

