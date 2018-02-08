West Michigan Golf Show returns to DeVos Place

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you need new discounted gear or want to check out some amazing resorts, you'll want to head to DeVos Place Feb. 9-11 for the West Michigan Golf Show.

One big draw at the event is The Treetops Resort $25,000 Par 3 Challenge. This area is modeled after an actual hole at the resort. If you make a 47 yard chip-shot inside of the 2 foot circle, you are qualified to come back on Saturday for the shoot-out and a chance to win $25,000. All proceeds from the $10 entry fee go to Patriot Golf Day and Folds of Honor.

Friday is Ladies Day with special promotions and seminars and Sunday is Junior Day; all junior kids get in for free and the first 100 through the door get a hat.

