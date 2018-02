Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Mich -- Rockford trailed Grandville by a point at the half (19-18) but outscored the Bulldogs 36-20 in the 2nd half for a 54-39 win Friday night.

The Rams improve to 4-4 in the OK Red and 7-8 overall. Ty Thiel and Nate Bareno each scored 16 points.