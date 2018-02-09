A Night to Shine: Special prom held in Muskegon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- It was a very special night for some people in Muskegon County Friday night. The Lakes Church in Fruitport hosted ‘A Night to Shine’ a national prom style event for people with special needs.

One hundred people with special needs were treated like kings and queens Friday night, all of them even getting to walk the red carpet.

It’s a national event put on by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

“’Night to Shine’ is an Prom event for people with special needs ages 14 and up and we are just going to celebrate and love on them and just enjoy their time here with us," said Kelly Jo Walker, the event coordinator.

It’s the first in West Michigan.

“It’s the most amazing event I’ve ever been a part of,” said Pastor Todd Ballard.

Every guest was fitted with a crown or tiara and a corsage before walking the red carpet with their buddy for the night.

“Each guest gets paired with a buddy and that buddy is their chaperone for the evening and they will make sure they are having the best time that they could possibly have,” Walker said.

Mary Eastman was there in support of her son, Kipp.

“I’m totally overwhelmed,” said Eastman. "This is just such a neat experience for our son to participate. He couldn’t go to prom in high school because of the special needs and to see him all dressed up and be supported by beautiful women here is just totally awesome.”

The free event included balloon animals, a photo booth, dinner and a night of dancing.

“I came here to have a glorious time at the dance,” said Sammi Huffman of Fruitport. “Normal proms don’t have paparazzi, and all this awesome stuff. You don’t get to do karaoke at actual prom.”

“This is such a wonderful program,” said Eastman. “I can’t thank the Tim Tebow Foundation and The Lakes Church for doing this, this is just totally awesome.”

There are more than 500 churches hosting Night to Shine proms on February 9.