Boonyasith Honored in Jenison’s Win

Posted 11:46 PM, February 9, 2018, by

JENISON, Mich. -- Jenison's Jacob Boonyasith was honored for becoming the schools all-time leading scorer before their game against Reeths-Puffer on Friday.

The Jenison boys then went on to win 73-46 in their annual pink out game.

