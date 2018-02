LAKE ODESSA, Mich. — Emergency crews responded to a farm fire Friday in Ionia County.

The fire was reported at 11:48 a.m. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, 88 Portland Rd.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch says Portland Road is closed between Harwood Road and M-66. People are asked to avoid the area.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story