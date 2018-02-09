Google sponsoring annual entrepreneur pitch night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Young entrepreneurs will be filling up the Start Garden space in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

The 54-hour event set to begin Friday will provide creative-driven individuals to find co-founders, mentors and momentum for their budding ideas.

Google recently decided to jump on board and become involved with the annual event. Because they are sponsoring the weekend activities, it will be free for all attendees. A list of local businesses are also throwing in their support to sponsor the event.

The group expects about 170 participants to attend Friday evening's pitch night.

