Ionia teen charged in arsons and thefts

IONIA, Mich. - An Ionia teen is facing charges for allegedly setting a barn on fire to destroy evidence of stolen vehicles.

Hunter Wagner, 18, was arrested last month. Investigators learned that he was connected to a barn fire on "Smokey Row" back in October 2017. In that fire, a stolen truck and motorcycle were destroyed.

Investigators later tied Wagner to a series of vehicle thefts and larcenies from the Ventra Factory in January. During that investigation, deputies found several stolen vehicles that had been stolen throughout Ionia County.

Wagner is being held on a bond of $25,000.