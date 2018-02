Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPARTA, Mich -- 9 different Comstock Park players scored Friday in the Panthers 52-38 win over Sparta, but no one reached double figures.

Annabelle Patillo led CP wiht 9 points. Sparta's Delaney Armock led all scorers with 12 points.

The Panthers are now 8-1 in the OK Blue and 13-3 overall.