Meg Mallon talks LPGA, staying sharp int he winter and more at the West Michigan Golf Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Meg Mallon is a World Golf Hall of Fame member and a Michigan native, Friday at the West Michigan Golf Show she talked about the LPGA in Grand Rapids, how kids can keep thier game sharp in the winter months and more.
