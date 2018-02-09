Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 9

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Obsessed with shows that flip houses? Jeremy Cole, a real estate investor in Kalamazoo is the creator of the new show, "Gritty to Pretty" on the DIY Network.

Jeremy flips houses, and has been doing it since he graduated high school. He buys homes for as low as a few hundred dollars, and rarely turns down a project.

His work caught the attention of the DIY Network, and his pilot show will air on Saturday. He said he's thrilled for a chance to show that all homes can be saved, no matter how bad they look.

The show will premiere Saturday at 8 p.m. on the DIY Network, so make sure to watch because if the pilot show does well, the network will pick it up for a full season.

2. So many of us had an awesome time at Perrin Brewings Ice Jam Winter Festival and it paid off, two fold.

The event was a fundraiser for Kids' Food Basket and it raised $20,000. Along with the money, the brewery also collected 1,700 pounds of food.

Kids' Food Basket serves children in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, and Holland. Last year, they provided meals to almost 75,000 kids in need.

3. The Fifth Third River Bank Run is still a few months away, but organizers announces new sponsorships for the race.

Spectrum Health will join, and Amway is returning for the second year. Fifth Third will still be the title sponsor, and River Bank Events and Media will take over management.

The race director says that the company will help improve the race day experience for runners and spectators.

This is the 41st year for the race, and will take place May 12.

4. Having one set of twins in a school district can be confusing, but a high school in Chicago has more than 40 sets of twins.

The sophomore class now hold the Guinness World Record for having the most twins in one class at one school.

New Trier High School's sophomore class has 44 sets of twins, and one set of triplets. Three sets of the twins are identical, and most of them are girls.

The class actually holds two records, one for the most twins, and one for the most multiples in a class.

5. It's all fun and games until someone gets stuck in a claw machine. A young boy named Mason, had to be rescued from a machine in Florida.

Apparently he crawled inside, trying to get a stuffed animal and got stuck.

An off-duty firefighter alerted emergency crews, who got Mason out within minutes.