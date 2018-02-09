Museum reports $10,000 emerald theft weeks after it disappeared

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – A $10,000 emerald is missing from a science museum in North Carolina, more than three weeks after it was last seen.

The emerald was reported missing from the Asheville Museum of Science on Jan. 24th, but the emerald was last seen on Jan. 1st, according to the Asheville Citizen-Times,

AMOS says someone stole this emerald from their museum. According to a police report filed with APD, it is worth $10,000. @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/cUx0EujcLI — Liz Burch (@LizBurchTV) February 7, 2018

“Recently, an emerald specimen from the AMOS collection was stolen and a police report was subsequently filed with the Asheville Police Department. There was no break-in, and to the best of our knowledge, nothing else was taken,” officials told WLOS. “The AMOS gem and mineral collection has immeasurable historical significance, and the theft of the emerald is a sad loss.”

There are currently no suspects and museum officials are working to increase security.