Officers locate stolen items, credit cards, two juveniles arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two juvenile suspects in Kalamazoo were arrested early Friday morning for theft charges and for violating curfew according to police.

A purse was located lying in the roadway near Lakeway Avenue and Millwood Avenue in Kalamazoo around 3:30 a.m. by Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers.

The officers later discovered the two juveniles near the 4100 block of Portage Road breaking curfew. Following an investigation officers found stolen property and credit cards at the juveniles’ home in the 1300 block of Miles.

The items were stolen from unlocked vehicles in the area, police report.

The two juveniles were taken into custody and lodged at the Kalamazoo juvenile home.