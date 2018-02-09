Say hello to Friday’s Friend, Hannah

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hi to Friday's Friend, Hannah! She's a 4-year-old American Staffy/Terrier mix. She is a little lady, weighing only 29 pounds. Hannah is a very social dog who is excited to meet new people. She is playful with other dogs and seems to do well with each one she has met. Hannah would do best in a home with respectful children, that understand she needs space while eating.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, there are a couple of adoption specials for those who want to adopt any furry friend from the Humane Society of West Michigan.

On February 14th, there is the "Every Kiss Begins with K-9" special, where adult dogs (5-months and older) will be only $114 to adopt.

On February 18 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. people can adopt rabbits for free at "Some Bunny to Love" adoption event. There will also be bunny nail trims, grooming, and a photo booth for anyone who would like to adopt a rabbit.

For more information on Hannah or another animal, visit the Humane Society of West Michigan or call (616)-453-8900.