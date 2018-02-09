Trump wishes Rob Porter well after resignation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he hopes an aide who resigned this week in the wake of domestic abuse allegations has “a great career ahead of him.”

Trump tells reporters at a surprise appearance Friday that former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter did “a very good job while he was in the White House” and adds: “We wish him well.”

Porter has been accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives and a former girlfriend. He has denied the charges.

Trump tells reporters he was surprised by the abuse allegations and called the news “very sad.”

Trump is also stressing that Porter maintains he is innocent. He says: “I think you have to remember that.”

