Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance named top concert and event venues

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall are receiving big honors as top concert and entertainment venues worldwide.

According to a statement from Van Andel Arena and DeVos Performance Hall:



Van Andel Arena appears as the #4 venue in North America and #10 worldwide on Billboard’s year-end ranking of venues with a capacity between 10,001 and 15,000. Van Andel Arena also lands at #7 in the United States on Venues Today’s list of Top Stops of 2017 for venues with a capacity between 10,001 and 15,000, and #52 in the United States on Pollstar’s list of Top 200 Arena Venues of all sizes worldwide.

DeVos Performance Hall was also ranked by Pollstar as #19 in the US and #25 worldwide.

“We are always thrilled to make these year-end charts, and we know it is a direct result of the support we have here in Grand Rapids,” said SMG Regional General Manager Richard MacKeigan. “The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority’s commitment to the venues as well as the support of SMG corporate and the community’s enthusiasm for live entertainment have made our success possible, and we are excited to continue carrying that into the future.”