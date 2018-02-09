Blake Verbeek lead all scorers with 16 points in the win.
Verbeek Leads Calvin Christian Past Northpointe Christian
-
Godwin Heights remains unbeaten in OK Silver
-
Northepointe Christian Girls Move To 7-1
-
Hopkins becomes lone unbeaten in the OK Silver
-
Tri-Unity boys win battle of unbeatens with Northpointe Christian
-
Covenant Christian hangs on to win, 54-45
-
-
Calvin Christian Wins 66-45
-
Godwin Heights Moves To 5-1
-
Hope Women Remain Undefeated, Win Over Calvin
-
Northpointe Christian Beats Lowell 70-49
-
Kalamazoo Christian defeats Hackett to sit atop the SAC Valley
-
-
Cassell’s 33 points leads The Potter’s House to win over Howardsville Christian
-
West Ottawa tops Grand Rapids Christian in the Muskegon Sports Hall of Fame Classic
-
Calvin Women Ready for Undefeated Hope on Saturday