Verbeek Leads Calvin Christian Past Northpointe Christian

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Calvin Christian boys basketball team completed the regular season sweep over Northpointe Christian with a 73-51 win on Friday.

Blake Verbeek lead all scorers with 16 points in the win.

