KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University is closing its main campus early on Friday due to weather.

The Kalamazoo campus is closing and cancelling classes starting at 12 p.m. Friday, the university announced on Twitter.

Western Michigan University is closing and canceling classes beginning at noon Friday, Feb. 9, due to severe weather. For the status of regional locations, visit https://t.co/XPfn73y17M. Information on specific events will be posted at https://t.co/KbyqLK7J4H. pic.twitter.com/5W71jmZErM — Western Michigan U (@WesternMichU) February 9, 2018

Heavy snow developed overnight in West Michigan and is expected to continue into Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo area has been hit with about 6 inches of snow so far with another 3 to 5 inches on the way Friday.

Click here for interactive radar