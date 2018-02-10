Aquinas Wins on Senior Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Aquinas men's basketball team won 75-66 over Concordia on Senior Day in Grand Rapids.

Senior Asenio Arrington led all scorers with 33 points on the special day.

