Bench Helps Calvin Top Kalamazoo

Posted 11:53 PM, February 10, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Calvin men's basketball team won 97-72 over Kalamazoo on Saturday.

Derrick Devries led the way with 22 points with a big help from Luke Morrison with 16 off the bench.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s