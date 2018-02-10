Fugitive wanted for assault charges taken into custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– A fugitive featured on West Michigan’s Most Wanted has been taken into custody.

Joshua Salter was first featured on FOX 17 in January. At the time, he had  warrants out for his arrest including a felony charge of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and assaulting a police officer. US Marshals also said he was an absconder out of Kent County.

Officials say Salter was taken into custody by the Grand Rapids Police Department this past weekend. Further details of his arrest have not been released.

Records show Salter is currently behind bars at the Kent County Jail.

 

 

