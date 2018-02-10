GVSU Women Top Davenport

Posted 11:48 PM, February 10, 2018, by

ALLENDALE, Mich. -- The GVSU women's basketball team defeated Davenport 56-47 in a GLIAC showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Cassidy Boensch led the way for the Lakers with 17 points.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s