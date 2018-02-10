× John Ball Zoo teams up with Meijer Gardens for animal presentations

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — If you are looking for something to take the kids to this weekend, the John Ball Zoo and Frederik Meijer Gardens are teaming up for live animal presentations.

Kids will be able to see a tortoise, scorpions and even a gecko this Saturday and again Saturday, February 24 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. both days.

There will also be story time and animal-themed games.

The event is behind held at Frederik Meijer Gardens and kids of all ages are welcome.

Admission is $5 for members, and $7 for non-members and you do need to RSVP.