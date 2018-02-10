2 police officers shot to death in Westerville, Ohio

Posted 2:16 PM, February 10, 2018, by , Updated at 03:00PM, February 10, 2018

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (FOX NEWS) — Two police officers were killed Saturday while responding to a call in Westerville, Ohio, reports say.

The city of Westerville confirmed on Twitter reports that two of the city’s police officers were killed in “the line of duty.”

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. local time at Crosswind Drive, 10 TV reported

The Westerville Police Department told Fox News the officers were “responding to a 911 hang-up call” when the shooting occurred. They did not confirm how many people were shot or their conditions.

FOX 28 Columbus reported a suspect is in custody. Reports say the suspect was also shot but their condition was not immediately known.

Westerville is where Ohio Gov. John Kasich resides.

