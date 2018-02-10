× Quick-hitting snow coming to West Michigan Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — After a chance to dig out from Friday’s heavy snow, we’ll be taking out the shovels, plows, and snow blowers again on Sunday. An area of low pressure over the deep South as of this writing will ride north/northeastward overnight and end up over southeastern Ohio by tomorrow morning. An upper level trough sweeping in from the northwest and toward Michigan will interact with this low, causing a quick burst of snow to develop over the area. Here’s how Future Track HD sees things mid-morning tomorrow:

The snow will actually begin as early as 3 AM in southwestern parts of the FOX 17 viewing area, but the peak of it looks to occur between 7 AM and 11 AM. Due to the impact this snow will have on area roadways, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1 AM until 3 PM on Sunday. (The expiration time is actually 1 PM for our Indiana state line counties.)

As the surface low continues eastward, the snow should gradually taper off during the early afternoon hours. Here is how Future Track HD depicts things at 2 PM:

The amount of snow with this quick-hitting system will be tough to predict, due to it’s quick movement and evolution. Right now, the North American Model (NAM) is predicting some of the highest snow totals:

The European Model, on the other hand, is going with a more conservative snowfall forecast:

This is how much snow we think will fall tomorrow morning into the early afternoon. The heaviest totals will likely be to the southeast of Grand Rapids.

In the extended forecast, it looks like we’ll have several dry days in a row next week to clean up from tomorrow’s snow. In fact, a brief thaw is in the forecast for Wednesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for more information!