3 times authorities were warned about water contamination near North Kent Landfill

BELMONT, Mich.-- The Kent County Department of Public Works recently released well monitor results showing PFAS at levels as high as 237 parts per trillion near the North Kent Landfill but according to decades-old state documents obtained by FOX 17, county leaders had plenty of warning that water there was in danger of being contaminated.

The Kent County Department of Public Works and the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality are now coordinating well tests and providing bottled water to 47 nearby homes and businesses south and west of the North Kent Landfill. Dan Beemer and his wife were told their well was included.

"What else you gonna do?" Beemer tells FOX 17. "You know, it’s just bad. Just one of those things. So, we’ll see what our results come back in about four weeks.”

The Beemers were given 35 bottles of water and $100 in gift cards to buy more. They say they weren't told or given much else.

“They were gonna test for everything they’re looking for now, they didn’t say specifically," Beemer says.

This current contamination is something some might say was bound to happen.

Accprding to documents, back in December of 1977 at a Plainfield Township Board meeting, some members of the board expressed concern over the danger that the waste at the North Kent Site would pose to the environment. They urged county officials to do more research on what the consequences of the landfill would be before they approved further dumping. According to meeting minutes, the county disagreed and wanted immediate approval for businesses to dump there in order to avoid what they called an "economic crisis." They insisted that local businesses would be in jeopardy and could even face job loss if they were denied. Those businesses included Master Finish Company, Keeler Brass, Grand Rapids Bright Metals and Wolverine Worldwide.

“Didn’t know it was there. I didn’t even know there was a landfill over there that Wolverine was using," longtime Belmont Avenue resident Leonard Kizer tells FOX 17.

In June of 1978, the township addressed a series of problems occurring at the landfill. The township's records say those concerns went unanswered and a state appeals board ignored multiple landfill violations.

The township supervisor at the time, Donald Lamoreaux wrote a letter to then-Attorney General Frank Kelly, writing in part:

"We are extremely concerned since several streams and the ground water may be adversely effected by this waste. Water from refuse cells has been discharged into a Rogue River tributary since last fall and surface runoff has been running off site to the south thru (sic) a stilling basin."

Jumping ahead to 2007, MDEQ documents show those fears came to fruition when the North Kent Landfill was found in violation of several conditions of its permit, including having wastewater at more than double the maximum limit of carbonaceous biochemical oxygen, likely meaning the wastewater was flowing more than was allowed.

A woman named Sue, who asked FOX 17 not to use her last name, says a few months ago she and her husband finished building their dream home right in between the House Street dump site and the North Kent Landfill.

“Before we moved in, Kent County has to give you the permit to move in, that first told us they weren’t gonna give it to us, that was right after our house was built," Sue says.

Sue says the county told her they were initially denied approval to move in because the water problem was so severe.

“From what I understand, they’re not giving any more permits for wells in this area and I think we were one of the last ones," Sue says.

The Kent County Department of Public Works says the landfill was in compliance with state and federal regulations at the time, even though their own records prove otherwise. For nearly a year beginning in September 1977, the North Kent landfill was unlicensed because of concerns over water contamination.

Wolverine Worldwide recently announced it will spend $40 million to address this issue. They continue to update the public on their blog.