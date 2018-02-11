Blandford Nature Center could soon ban dogs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jason Meyer, CEO and President of Blandford Nature Center,  in Grand Rapids is pleading with dog owners to keep their dogs on leashes.

He posted on the Facebook group ‘We Are Westsiders’ and the Blandford Nature Center page on Friday that their attorneys are recommending that they should not allow dogs at the nature center or at their newest property, The Highlands.

Meyer says that they have been having problems with dogs running up to children, scaring them, and some even attacking them.

There are signs all over telling people they must have their dogs on leashes but some people are still not listening.

He said he does not want to prohibit dogs but will do so to keep everyone save.

