× Off-duty Battle Creek police officer arrested after crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — An off-duty Battle Creek police officer was arrested on a drunken driving charge Sunday morning following a single-vehicle accident in the officer’s personal vehicle.

The accident occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the city of Springfield, when the officer’s vehicle struck a utility pole. No one else was involved in the accident, and the officer was not injured.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is handling the case.

Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker said the officer is expected to cooperate and will not receive special treatment of any sort. An internal investigation has begun, and the officer will remain on administrative leave until its conclusion.

At this time, the officer is housed in the Kalamazoo County Jail. The officer’s arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 26.

“I have said many times to our community that we hire from the human race, not the super-human race,” Blocker said. “And to that end, I am not making excuses, or justifying the behavior of this officer. However, I am acknowledging that, as an employer, this is a personnel issue through which we must work with this employee.

“Further, I have thanked the Calhoun County Sheriff for the good work. No law enforcement officer wants to have to arrest a fellow officer. We will get through this through open and honest communication.”