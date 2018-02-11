× Sex offender reportedly exposes himself at hospital

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a sex offender believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine was arrested over the weekend.

The 41-year-old man was hospitalized at Spectrum Health’s Reed City’s campus when he allegedly became disorderly. The Reed City resident is believed to have exposed himself to medical staff before removing his IV and other medical equipment and then ran out of the hospital.

Troopers caught up with the man in the area of 220th Avenue in Richmond Township in Osceola County.

He was taken to jail on Friday and faces charges of felonious assault and possibly other charges.