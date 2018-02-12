× 2 Grand Rapids restaurants ready for their prime-time cable debut

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Tonight is the night for Grand Rapids restaurants to shine on national cable TV.

The Beltline Bar and The Grand Rapids Brewing Company are featured on tonight’s episode of Man V. Food on the Travel Channel. The show airs at 9:00 p.m.

Both restaurants are hosting watch parties Monday night.

The Beltline Bar (at the corner of 28th Street and Division SE) is hosting a watch party at 9:00 p.m. and is offering food and drink specials all day in celebration.

The Grand Rapids Brewing Company (1 Ionia SW) will have happy hour pricing starting at 8:00 p.m. Casey Webb, the host of the show, will be featuring the restaurant’s 1-800-HOTLINE-Beef sandwich.