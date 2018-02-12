Apply for a TangerKids Grant to help fund your school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Local schools have the chance to better their educational programs by applying for a TangerKids Grant.

The TangerKids Grant Program provides over $200,000 in funding each year to support the future and education for students. These grants can be used to fund special projects, support in-school programs, and even buy new equipment for classrooms.

Teachers, principals, and students must submit an application online, explaining how much money they need and what the money would be used for.

Applications must be submitted by March 15 at grants.tangeroutlet.com.