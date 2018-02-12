Charity breakfast at Elk Brewing: Helping fight hunger in West Michigan

Posted 5:44 PM, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:52PM, February 12, 2018

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Elk Brewing  and other local breweries are hosting a breakfast to benefit Feeding America West Michigan.

It’s happening on Saturday, February 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to Feeding America West Michigan.

A $40 ticket includes a breakfast, souvenir pint glass, beverage ticket for an Elk Beer or visit to the Bloody Beer Bar, Mug Club member-like prices and a tour through the brewery between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

You can register for tickets right here.

 

 

