Charity breakfast at Elk Brewing: Helping fight hunger in West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Elk Brewing and other local breweries are hosting a breakfast to benefit Feeding America West Michigan.

It’s happening on Saturday, February 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Proceeds from the breakfast will be donated to Feeding America West Michigan.

A $40 ticket includes a breakfast, souvenir pint glass, beverage ticket for an Elk Beer or visit to the Bloody Beer Bar, Mug Club member-like prices and a tour through the brewery between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

You can register for tickets right here.