Detroit officer shot, suspect barricades himself in home

DETROIT (WJBK) – A Detroit police officer was shot on the city’s east side Sunday night as police work to negotiate with a suspected barricaded gunman.

The Detroit police officer was responding to a home in the 19400 block of Lamont and East Outer Drive Sunday night when he was shot.

Other responding police officers have surrounded the home. Police said there is a suspect barricaded inside the home.

The officer is in route to the hospital for treatment, he is believed to be shot in the knee and or leg.

Detroit Police, Michigan State Police, and border patrol agents are all on scene.

This is the second Detroit officer shot in the line of duty this year. Detroit Police Officer Glenn Doss Jr. died Sunday, January 28 from injuries he sustained in a shooting.

This is a developing story.