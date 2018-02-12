Detroit standoff ends; gunman, 3 women dead, officers hurt

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a 14-hour standoff with an armed man in Detroit has ended following the deaths of three women, the suspected shooter and the wounding of three officers who came under fire at the scene.

Detroit police say the standoff began Sunday night after two women were fatally shot during an apparent argument. Michigan State Police Lt. Michael Shaw said his officers used a robot Monday to enter a home and confirm the gunman and a third female victim were dead from gunshot wounds.

Detroit Assistant Police Chief Arnold Williams says officers came under fire at the scene late Sunday. Three officers were wounded — two from the Detroit Police Department and an off-duty officer from the Detroit Public Schools Police Department. Police say the wounds to all three weren’t believed to be life-threatening.