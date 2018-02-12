East Grand Rapids school board meets tonight after allegations surface about HS teacher and coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Families in the East Grand Rapids Schools are expected to voice their concerns Monday night after allegations of inappropriate conduct by a teacher and coach were made public last week.

The school board is holding their regularly scheduled meeting tonight at the administration building. High school teacher and track and cross-country coach Nick Hopkins was placed on leave last week for alleged inappropriate conduct with former students.

Hopkins was also the school Athletic Director during the 2011-2012 school year.

Officials did not release any more information on Monday. East Grand Rapids Police confirmed that they had been made aware of an alleged incident and are investigating it.

The allegations involving Hopkins are not on tonight's agenda.

We'll have more from the meeting, which begins at 6 p.m., on later editions of FOX 17 News.