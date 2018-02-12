Get a free Trust Review at David Carrier Law

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What will happen to your finances after you die? Don't let you or your loved ones be taken off guard, David L. Carrier can help get everything taken care of with their free Trust Reviews.

David L. Carrier explains how a Trust Review works, and how his team of experts can help figure out the future of your finances.

Learn more about Trust Reviews and a wide variety of other topics at their workshops:

Grand Rapids: 4965 East Beltline Avenue

Monday: Feb. 19, 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m.

Saturday: Feb. 24, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday: Feb. 28, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Friday: March 2, 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Norton Shores: 131 South Seaside Drive

Friday: Feb. 16, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday: Feb. 20, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday: March 3, 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Holland: 12330 James Street, Suite B10

Thursday: Feb. 15, 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Saturday: Feb. 24, 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday: March 7, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

David L. Carrier also has a location in Portage at 3275 Cooley Court. For more information, visit davidcarrierlaw.com.