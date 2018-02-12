Valentine’s Day is just days away and many people are searching for last minute gift ideas. Kilwins in East Grand Rapids is the perfect spot for all things candy, chocolate covered strawberries and more! Check out their shop for a variety of beautiful wrapped treats for your sweetie this Valentine’s Day!
Last minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas at Kilwins
-
Get last-minute Valentine’s Day gift deals during “Sweetheart Hop” in Cascade
-
Wine Down Wednesday: Wine and chocolate pairings perfect for Valentine’s Day
-
Valentine’s Day arrives early at the Detroit Zoo
-
Woman sentenced for killing her husband last Valentine’s Day
-
7 Unique Valentine’s Day gifts for your sweetheart
-
-
Meijer presents last minute gift ideas
-
Last-minute gift ideas just for kids at Once Upon a Child
-
Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 12
-
Kalamazoo woman pleads guilty to killing husband on Valentine’s Day
-
Fruitport church preps for Night to Shine, needs volunteers
-
-
Enjoy 80 degrees this winter without ever leaving Michigan
-
Woman unaware she’s pregnant gives birth to surprise baby boy
-
DIY Valentine’s Day cards on a dime