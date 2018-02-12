Local ski resort thriving on recent snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OTSEGO, Mich. -- The weekend snowfall was a headache for many West Michigan drivers, but it was a blessing for local ski areas. One area ski resort reported their busiest day so far this season on Saturday.

Bittersweet Resort near Otsego reported 2,755 skiers that day, not including season pass holders. This brings their grand total to over 50 thousand skiers so far this winter.

General Manager Victor Gayheart says this already has them ahead of last year in terms of skier numbers.

"We had two really short seasons before this one. You know, it hurts you, but it's typical," said Gayheart. "If you go back the last 20 years, you usually have a couple of short seasons and then you usually have one or two really good ones. We try to get through the bad ones and enjoy the good ones, and this is certainly a good one. So we're going to enjoy it."

Gayheart says they've had 16 to 18 inches of natural snow over the last week. He says this snowfall -- along with the Winter Olympics -- helps people get into the spirit of skiing and snowboarding.