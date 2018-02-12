× Meijer Gardens announces first three acts for summer concert series

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The first three acts for the 2018 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Meijer Gardens have been announced.

Tedeschi Trucks Band will kick off the annual concert series on May 30. Blondie will perform on June 29 and O.A.R. with special guest Matt Nathanson will perform on August 26.

The entire 30-show lineup will be announced in mid-April. Meijer Gardens members will be able to buy tickets from April 28 to May 11 and then are available to the general public starting on May 12.