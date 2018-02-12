× Man with dementia reported missing in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police say they need your help in locating a missing man out of Kent County.

Johan Betten,84, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Monday.

Police say he has dementia and was last seen driving a 2015 Lexus RX250 with Michigan dealer plate 567D00.

Authorities say he 5’6,” 175 lbs, and has gray hair and wears glasses. It’s unknown where Betten was heading, but his family is concerned for his well-being.

Call 616-632-6100 if you have any information.