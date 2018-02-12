Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for Feb. 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. They've served up millions of burritos, and now even snagged the attention of the Travel Channel! Today, the Beltline Bar will host a watch party, to celebrate being features in an episode of "Man vs. Food."

Tonight's watch party is at the restaurant, at 9 p.m. and it's open to the public. Plus happy hour pricing will be in effect all day and night.

The owner said spending the day with the Travel Channel and the "Man Versus Food" crew was so much fun, and that he can't wait to see the episode.

2. Wrapping up over the weekend was the West Michigan Golf Show, at DeVos Place.

Thousands of people came out for the event. It featured everything from equipment and merchandise, to videos and lessons.

There was also a family fun zone with large inflatable targets to practice on .

Sunday was the last day for this year's event, which has been going on for more than 25 years.

The next big event happening at DeVos Place is the Grand Rapids Boat Show, which starts on Valentine's Day and runs though Sunday.

3. Navigating Grand Valley State University's spread out campus will be much easier now. They just got funding to build for the Lake Line and to build stations that look like light rail stations, with seats, shelters, and raised platforms, so that passengers don't have to step up to get on the bus.

The Laker Line is also expected to make the trip between the Allendale and Grand Rapids campuses faster.

The project is expected to be finished by the Spring of 2020.

For a list of the 14 pick up and drop off locations the school plans to create, click here.

4. It's getting a bit more expensive to visit the happiest place on Earth. Price hikes have gone into effect at both Dinseyland and Disney World, with regular tickets at Orlando's Magic Kingdom Park rising $4.

Prices during peak visitation are up $5, while tickets on the cheapest days have increased by $2.

Regular tickets at California's Disneyland have risen by $7, with peak tickets jumping $11.

In a statement, the company said the price changes are meant to "better spread attendance throughout the year."

5. The age old questions, "Can money buy love" apparently has been answered.

A new survey by E-Harmony reveals some interesting figures as Valentine's Day quickly approaches.

The survey focused on 2,000 people in long-term relationships, and found that household incomes greater than $200,000 equated to happiness in a marriage.

71 percent of people agreed that "happy" elevated to "completely in love" when earning that much money.