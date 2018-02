Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Bo Shanks scored 19 points and Eeonte Tornes added 14 as Muskegon beat Grand Rapids Union 59-55 despite trailing after the 1st, 2nd and 3rd quarters Monday night.

The game was a makeup from last Friday night.

Jeremiah Pittman led the Redhawks with 19 points.

The Big Reds improve to 9-0 in the OK Black and 12-3 overall.