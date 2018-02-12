Take back your space, take back your life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Let's be honest, life can get hectic and our homes can reflect that.

It's actually something that affects your life more than realize and that's why we teamed up with Melissa Fortino with 'Organized by Melissa' to help you take back your space and life.

Did you know Americans spend nine million hours everyday looking for misplaced items? How about the fact that clutter is proven to affect your brains ability to concentrate? Did you know the amount of stress you have is directly proportional to the amount of stuff you have?

Cara Rider is a busy mom of three and often feels the stress that comes with stuff everywhere. Like many of us, she often doesn't know where to begin. Cara was brave enough to open up her home as she tackled the nursery. By the time we left Cara's house, she was already feeling less anxious and more empowered.

You can also be empowered. Join this Facebook event, where Melissa has planned a Big 3 Challenge. You can also find other tips and advice to get organized for the month of February.